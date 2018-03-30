Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 33,659 Shares of The Stars Group (TSG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) by 100.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,659 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Stars Group were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSG. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in The Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at $683,341,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Stars Group by 2,506.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,288,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,682 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in The Stars Group in the third quarter valued at $44,272,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,308,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Stars Group by 884.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 996,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after acquiring an additional 895,629 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSG stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The Stars Group has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $3,862.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.86.

The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The Stars Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that The Stars Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSG. BidaskClub raised shares of The Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Stars Group in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

The Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

