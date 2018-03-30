Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 201 Shares of Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Graham worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GHC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Graham by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Graham from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $602.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,250.90, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $536.90 and a 1-year high of $615.85.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $675.82 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 18th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.82%.

Graham Holdings Company, formerly The Washington Post Company, is a diversified education and media company whose principal operations include educational services, television broadcasting, cable television systems, and online, print and local TV news. The Company owns Kaplan, a provider of educational services to individuals, schools and businesses, serving over one million students annually with operations in more than 30 countries.

