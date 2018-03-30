Gramercy Property Trust Inc. (GPT) Stake Boosted by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPT) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Gramercy Property Trust worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,741,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 444,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 49,192 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,412,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,321,000 after purchasing an additional 51,418 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 15.7% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,371,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,478,000 after purchasing an additional 186,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gramercy Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on Gramercy Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 target price on Gramercy Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gramercy Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE:GPT opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,524.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.59. Gramercy Property Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $31.26.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Gramercy Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Gramercy Property Trust Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Gramercy Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 294.12%.

About Gramercy Property Trust

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.

