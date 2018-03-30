Goldman Sachs Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €18.80 Price Target

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €18.80 ($23.21) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price points to a potential downside of 3.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($27.16) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group set a €20.00 ($24.69) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.20 ($24.94) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC set a €29.00 ($35.80) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS set a €25.00 ($30.86) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.12 ($28.54).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

FRA:GYC opened at €19.42 ($23.98) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3,150.00 and a P/E ratio of 6.96. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($20.51) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($24.86).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/grand-city-properties-gyc-given-a-18-80-price-target-at-goldman-sachs-updated.html.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA operates as a real estate company in Germany. The company invests in, purchases, redevelops, sells, and manages real estate properties located in North Rhine-Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg, as well as in Berlin.

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.