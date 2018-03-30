BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106,850 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 1.85% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 138.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDSI. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $277,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,759,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,303.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 709,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $1,936,940.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,759,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,785.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,093,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,970. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 22.93%. research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/grandeur-peak-global-advisors-llc-has-3-06-million-holdings-in-biodelivery-sciences-international-inc-bdsi-updated.html.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes, either on its own or in partnerships with third parties, applications of approved therapeutics to address unmet medical needs using drug delivery technologies. The Company develops pharmaceutical products aimed principally in the areas of pain management and addiction.

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.