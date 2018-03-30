Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in CoBiz Financial Inc (COBZ)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoBiz Financial Inc (NASDAQ:COBZ) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,687 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,187 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of CoBiz Financial worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COBZ. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of CoBiz Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoBiz Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoBiz Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COBZ. Sandler O’Neill set a $24.00 target price on CoBiz Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut CoBiz Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CoBiz Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ COBZ opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CoBiz Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). CoBiz Financial had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. equities research analysts forecast that CoBiz Financial Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoBiz Financial news, EVP Richard J. Dalton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,854.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher S. Huss sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $49,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,485.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,691 shares of company stock worth $352,013. Corporate insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

CoBiz Financial Company Profile

CoBiz Financial Inc is a financial holding company. The Company provides a range of banking and related services through its subsidiaries, CoBiz Bank (Bank), CoBiz Insurance, Inc and CoBiz IM, Inc (CoBiz IM). The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Fee-Based Lines, and Corporate Support and Other.

