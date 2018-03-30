Grantcoin (GRT) Price Tops $0.0135

Grantcoin (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Grantcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Grantcoin has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Grantcoin has a market cap of $589,991.00 and $0.00 worth of Grantcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Grantcoin Profile

GRT is a Pow coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2015. Grantcoin’s total supply is 10,043,672,953 coins and its circulating supply is 43,672,953 coins. The official website for Grantcoin is www.mannabase.com. Grantcoin’s official Twitter account is @grantcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grantcoin is /r/MannaCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grantcoin Coin Trading

Grantcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is not possible to purchase Grantcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grantcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grantcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

