Great Elm Capital (GECC) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Great Elm Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GECC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Elm Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Great Elm Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services began coverage on Great Elm Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Great Elm Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Great Elm Capital stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $99.17, a P/E ratio of -40.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is -434.78%.

In other Great Elm Capital news, major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 18,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $171,361.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is focused on generating interest and capital appreciation by investing in the capital structures of middle-market companies that operate in a range of industries. The Company also focuses on making multi-year investments, primarily in secured and senior unsecured debt instruments that it purchases in the secondary markets, though it may also originate investments or acquire them directly from issuers.

