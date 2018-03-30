Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on GSBC. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a hold rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $712.40, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.38%. sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $180,356.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Barclay sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $39,639.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,248 shares in the company, valued at $520,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,890,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, a financial holding company and the parent of Great Southern Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank and subsidiaries of the Bank, the Company offers insurance, travel, investment and related services. The Bank makes long-term, fixed-rate residential real estate loans.

