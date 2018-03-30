Gree (GREZF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gree (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of GREZF stock remained flat at $$6.42 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. Gree has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $6.42.

About Gree

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in mobile games, media, advertising, and investment businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games through App Store and Google Play; and browser-based games, as well as engages in IT businesses, including services and media.

