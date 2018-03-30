Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,245,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,910 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.74% of Green Plains worth $88,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Capital Innovations LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.81, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.43. Green Plains Inc has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $920.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.30 million. Green Plains had a net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Metzler sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $400,007.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $134,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,515 shares in the company, valued at $684,374.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/green-plains-inc-gpre-stake-boosted-by-blackrock-inc.html.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc is an ethanol producer. The Company owns and operates assets throughout the ethanol value chain, including upstream, with grain handling and storage through its ethanol production facilities, and downstream, with marketing and distribution services. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Food Ingredients, and Partnership.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.