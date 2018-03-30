Green Square Capital LLC Has $10.07 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Green Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 1.5% of Green Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,272.1% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, CFO Michael S. Ciskowski sold 251,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $23,465,233.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,837,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.65.

NYSE:VLO traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.77. 4,173,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39,107.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

