Green Square Capital LLC Has $8.36 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Green Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,694 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 1.3% of Green Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,962,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $72.93 and a 1-year high of $91.80. The company has a market cap of $54,201.17, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $44,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/green-square-capital-llc-has-8-36-million-position-in-duke-energy-corp-duk-updated.html.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.