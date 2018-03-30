Grid+ Price Tops $0.38 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Grid+ has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Grid+ token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00005471 BTC on major exchanges. Grid+ has a market cap of $15.09 million and $1,517.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002764 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00740997 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016221 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014216 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00034711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00149902 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00032836 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

