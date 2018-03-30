Grifols SA, Barcelona (GRFS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have $23.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

GRFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Grifols SA, Barcelona from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS lowered Grifols SA, Barcelona from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. HSBC raised Grifols SA, Barcelona from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grifols SA, Barcelona from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Grifols SA, Barcelona stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 649,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,293. The stock has a market cap of $13,868.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Grifols SA, Barcelona has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 244,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 66,208 shares during the last quarter. Engadine Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,350,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 316,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,878,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 67,501 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company specializes in providing infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics.

