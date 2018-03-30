Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

GNTY has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $369.59, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of -0.07. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $37.36.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 8.83%. equities analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, President Kirk L. Lee sold 4,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $167,048.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is the holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust (Guaranty). Guaranty offers various solutions, such as personal banking, business banking, mortgage and wealth management. Its personal banking solutions include checking accounts, which include compare accounts, green checking, student checking, choice checking, guaranty interest checking, order checks and debit cards; savings accounts, which include regular savings, premier money market, certificate of deposit, individual retirement account (IRA) options and health savings account, and online banking, which includes money desktop and e-statements.

