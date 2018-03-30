Guess?, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guess? in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst J. Stichter expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Guess?’s FY2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. Guess? had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GES. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Guess? and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

NYSE:GES traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,188. Guess? has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $1,706.36, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale and Licensing. The Americas Retail segment includes the Company’s retail and e-commerce operations in North and Central America and its retail operations in South America.

