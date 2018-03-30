Guess?, Inc. (GES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd.

Guess? has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years. Guess? has a dividend payout ratio of 147.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Guess? to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

Shares of NYSE GES traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.74. 1,632,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1,720.35, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54. Guess? has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $22.15.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.64 million. Guess? had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. Guess?’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Jefferies Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Guess? and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Guess? from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Guess? and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale and Licensing. The Americas Retail segment includes the Company’s retail and e-commerce operations in North and Central America and its retail operations in South America.

