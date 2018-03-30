Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 228.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,353 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.39% of J2 Global worth $14,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in J2 Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in J2 Global by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 11.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $232,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,085,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Scott Turicchi sold 20,663 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $1,749,122.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,857,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,663 shares of company stock worth $2,460,483 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of JCOM stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $78.92. The stock had a trading volume of 489,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $3,795.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. J2 Global Inc has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $91.48.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.00 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.24%.

j2 Global, Inc is a provider of services delivered through the Internet. The Company provides cloud services to businesses of all sizes, from individuals to enterprises. The Company operates in two segments: Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Company’s Digital Media business segment consists of the Web properties and business operations of Ziff Davis, Inc (Ziff Davis).

