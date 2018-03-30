Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 49,075 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,075 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

NYSE:RGA opened at $154.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $121.93 and a 1 year high of $165.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9,897.89, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.24). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

In related news, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $82,755.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,260.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 400 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.26, for a total transaction of $62,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,987.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/guggenheim-capital-llc-sells-49075-shares-of-reinsurance-group-of-america-inc-rga.html.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.