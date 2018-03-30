Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,883 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 258.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 107,782 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 168,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after acquiring an additional 93,106 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,300,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $161.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7,074.98, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 3.07. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.23. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.50) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, insider Stephen Kanes sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.18, for a total value of $7,795,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,211,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 58,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $9,999,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 632,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,826,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $137.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $123.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.20.

SAGE Therapeutics Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, SAGE-547 is an intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone, a neurosteroid that acts as a synaptic and extrasynaptic modulator of the Gamma-Amino Butyric Acid-A (GABAA) receptor.

