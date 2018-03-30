Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (GIFI) COO Todd F. Ladd Buys 5,000 Shares

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) COO Todd F. Ladd bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:GIFI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 235,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,897. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.28 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 15.44% and a negative net margin of 26.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIFI. TheStreet lowered shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIFI. State Street Corp grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 131,261 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc (Gulf Island) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a fabricator of steel platforms and other specialized structures for customers in the offshore oil and gas industry. It also performs onshore and offshore construction and fabrication services for customers in the marine industry.

