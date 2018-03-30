GWG (GWGH) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.28

News headlines about GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GWG earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.1905454489061 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GWG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of GWG in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GWG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWGH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087. The company has a current ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 20.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.50. GWG has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.81. GWG had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.38 million. sell-side analysts forecast that GWG will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

About GWG

GWG Holdings, Inc is the parent company of GWG Life, is a financial services company. The Company is focused on transforming the life insurance industry through its products and services. The Company has developed a new suite of options for the life insurance secondary market called LifeCare Xchange (LCX).

