GXChain (GXS) Reaches Market Cap of $160.39 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.67 or 0.00038618 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Allcoin, Binance and BigONE. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $160.39 million and $2.11 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002735 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00737723 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014471 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00149068 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00033718 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00121768 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Binance, Gate.io, OEX, Bit-Z, QBTC, OTCBTC and BigONE. It is not presently possible to buy GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

