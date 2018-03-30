Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haemonetics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Haemonetics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group upped their target price on Haemonetics from $18.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of HAE stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 260,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,822. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,941.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $234.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.79 million. Haemonetics had a positive return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $260.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 7,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $448,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,503. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $28,097.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,621 shares of company stock worth $484,766. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $1,391,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $10,541,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation (Haemonetics) is a healthcare company. The Company provides various products to customers involved in the processing, handling and analysis of blood. The Company’s segments include Japan, EMEA, North America Plasma and All Other. Haemonetics provides plasma collection systems and software, which enable plasma fractionators to make pharmaceuticals.

