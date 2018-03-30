Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $13.00 price target on shares of Halcon Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Halcon Resources in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halcon Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Halcon Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Halcon Resources in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.29.

NYSE:HK opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.97. Halcon Resources has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $9.07.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Halcon Resources had a net margin of 141.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Halcon Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Halcon Resources news, CEO Floyd C. Wilson bought 50,000 shares of Halcon Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,716.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darryl Schall bought 7,000 shares of Halcon Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,170,466 shares of company stock worth $7,982,275 and sold 4,816,052 shares worth $39,859,114. Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HK. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Halcon Resources in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 796.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 552,005 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Halcon Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halcon Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Halcon Resources by 5,676.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Halcon Resources

Halcon Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The Company’s estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves are approximately 146.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), consisting of over 120.7 million barrels of oil (MMBbls), approximately 13.0 MMBbls of natural gas liquids and over 78.4 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas.

