Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHFA) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €20.00 ($24.69) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HHFA. Jefferies Group set a €28.00 ($34.57) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($27.16) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a €24.50 ($30.25) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS set a €19.30 ($23.83) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($19.75) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.71 ($28.04).

ETR HHFA opened at €18.25 ($22.53) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,330.00 and a P/E ratio of 14.48. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a one year low of €16.55 ($20.43) and a one year high of €28.44 ($35.11).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft provides integrated handling, transport, and logistics services in Germany and internationally. The company's Container segment handles container ships, such as loading and discharging of containers; transfers containers to other carriers, including rail, truck, feeder ship, or barge; operates three container terminals; and provides container services comprising maintenance and repair services.

