Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. (HLNE) Short Interest Down 78.1% in March

Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. (NASDAQ:HLNE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,385 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the February 28th total of 1,063,952 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 498,440 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane Advisors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Hamilton Lane Advisors in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Advisors by 1,126.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 166,722 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Advisors by 68.8% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 246,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Advisors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Advisors in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,482,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Advisors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $37.23 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Advisors has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1,820.29 and a PE ratio of 155.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hamilton Lane Advisors (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Hamilton Lane Advisors had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Advisors will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is 291.67%.

About Hamilton Lane Advisors

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

