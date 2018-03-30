Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a GBX 610 ($8.43) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HMSO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 460 ($6.36) to GBX 550 ($7.60) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs reduced their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 625 ($8.63) to GBX 620 ($8.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 518 ($7.16) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.36) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 539 ($7.45) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 572.50 ($7.91).

Get Hammerson alerts:

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 536.60 ($7.41) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,440.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.10. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 430.40 ($5.95) and a 12 month high of £523.38 ($723.10).

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 31.10 ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 30.90 ($0.43) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). The firm had revenue of £248.90 million for the quarter. Hammerson had a net margin of 97.06% and a return on equity of 3.36%.

In related news, insider Timon Drakesmith bought 15,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 461 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £69,150 ($95,537.44).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/hammersons-hmso-hold-rating-reiterated-at-liberum-capital-updated.html.

About Hammerson

Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. The Company’s segments include United Kingdom, France and Ireland. The Company’s portfolio includes investments in approximately 20 prime shopping centers in the United Kingdom, France and Ireland, over 20 convenient retail parks in the United Kingdom and approximately 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.