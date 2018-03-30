Hancock (HBHC) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.27

Media headlines about Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hancock earned a news impact score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.130974717347 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Hancock alerts:

NASDAQ:HBHC opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hancock has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $4,390.95, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Hancock had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $277.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. research analysts forecast that Hancock will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Hancock’s payout ratio is 38.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HBHC shares. BidaskClub cut Hancock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Hovde Group raised Hancock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Sandler O’Neill raised Hancock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Hancock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

In related news, EVP Stephen E. Barker sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $198,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $166,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,833 shares of company stock worth $2,613,063. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/hancock-hbhc-receives-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-27.html.

About Hancock

Hancock Holding Company is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region, through its bank subsidiary, Whitney Bank (the Bank), a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. The Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.