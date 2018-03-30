Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 34,150 Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,150 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of Martin Marietta Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 753,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 157,388 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 33,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.25.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $630,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,898.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $207.30 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $191.09 and a 12-month high of $244.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,673.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $911.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.30 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand, and gravel) used for the construction of infrastructure, nonresidential, and residential projects. Aggregates products are also used for railroad ballast and in agricultural, utility and environmental applications.

