Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.14% of ANSYS worth $16,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $3,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $4,063,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford C. Morley sold 24,500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $4,043,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,852,518. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $156.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12,989.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.04. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.65 and a 52-week high of $171.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.66 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. BidaskClub cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

ANSYS, Inc (ANSYS) develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a range of industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

