Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Position Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 14,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $2,397,000.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total value of $177,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 4,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $349,938.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,635.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,667 shares of company stock worth $3,132,552. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus restated an “average” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21,362.72, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $994.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 149.49%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling specialized semiconductor products used by its customers for a range of embedded control applications. The Company operates through two segments: semiconductor products and technology licensing. In the semiconductor products segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal and timing products.

