Hanesbrands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,333 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,800% compared to the average volume of 386 put options.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $18.42 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $6,621.27, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 72.30%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 51,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $1,071,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.

