Happycoin (HPC) Price Tops $0.0376 on Exchanges

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Happycoin has a market cap of $526,184.00 and approximately $8,719.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Happycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last seven days, Happycoin has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.91 or 0.04549550 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001290 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013769 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007125 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014922 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin (CRYPTO:HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 14,008,599 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

