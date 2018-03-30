Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol (HRGLY) & BlackRock (BLK) Head-To-Head Survey

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol (OTCMKTS: HRGLY) and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol and BlackRock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol $493.17 million 23.33 $268.49 million $1.14 42.55 BlackRock $12.49 billion 6.97 $4.97 billion $22.60 23.97

BlackRock has higher revenue and earnings than Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol. BlackRock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol and BlackRock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackRock 0 4 8 0 2.67

BlackRock has a consensus price target of $563.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.97%. Given BlackRock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlackRock is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol.

Profitability

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol and BlackRock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol N/A N/A N/A BlackRock 39.79% 12.31% 1.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of BlackRock shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of BlackRock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. BlackRock pays an annual dividend of $11.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol pays out 64.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BlackRock pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BlackRock has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. BlackRock is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

BlackRock beats Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed, and Third Party/Other Services. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform, which enables clients to hold their funds, shares, exchange traded funds (ETFs), bonds, investment trusts, individual savings accounts (ISAs), and self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs). The company also offers stocks and shares, junior stocks and shares, and cash ISAs; SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown pensions; and share dealing services, fund and share accounts, HL multi-manager funds, ETFs, investment trusts, corporate bonds and gilts, and bed and ISAs/SIPPs. In addition, it provides wealth 150 funds and master portfolios; HL portfolio+, a ready-made portfolio; venture capital trusts; contracts for difference and financial spread betting services; foreign currency services; and financial advice and portfolio management services. Further, the company offers pension advice, corporate annuity, and charity fund and share accounts for companies; and retirement and annuity broking services, as well as operates as a provider and broker of corporate pensions and wrap solutions. Additionally, it is involved in broking third party investments and pensions; and certificated shares dealing. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc. (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients. Its product offerings include single- and multi-asset portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives and money market instruments. Its products are offered directly and through intermediaries in a range of vehicles, including open-end and closed-end mutual funds, iShares exchange-traded funds (ETFs), separate accounts, collective investment funds and other pooled investment vehicles. It offers its Aladdin investment system, as well as risk management, outsourcing, advisory and technology services, to institutional investors and wealth management intermediaries under the BlackRock Solutions name.

