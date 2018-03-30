HarmonyCoin (HMC) Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. HarmonyCoin has a market capitalization of $2,691.00 and approximately $5,700.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HarmonyCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last week, HarmonyCoin has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002738 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00743900 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014670 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00147593 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00032706 BTC.

HarmonyCoin Profile

HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. HarmonyCoin’s official website is www.hmc21.co.

Buying and Selling HarmonyCoin

HarmonyCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase HarmonyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HarmonyCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HarmonyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

