1,920 Shares in Chevron Co. (CVX) Purchased by Hartwell J M Limited Partnership

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $2,588,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 793,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,764,000 after purchasing an additional 24,093 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 344,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,922,000 after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.04. 6,622,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,294,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $214,139.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $37.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.43 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Vetr raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.35 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $125.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.79.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

