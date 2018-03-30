Hasbro’s (HAS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.30. 1,084,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,416. The stock has a market cap of $10,408.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $83.56 and a 12 month high of $116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. analysts predict that Hasbro will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 8,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $866,278.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John Frascotti sold 47,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $4,621,988.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 85,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 394,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,337,975. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,267,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,977,000 after purchasing an additional 426,136 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,017,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,025,000 after purchasing an additional 89,358 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,821 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,443,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,237,000 after acquiring an additional 184,842 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

