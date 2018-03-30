HBK Investments L P Sells 24,612 Shares of Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NRE)

HBK Investments L P cut its holdings in shares of Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,612 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Northstar Realty Europe were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 8.5% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,777,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,205,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 129,968 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 128,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Northstar Realty Europe in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NRE opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $700.77, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Northstar Realty Europe Corp has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Northstar Realty Europe had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. equities analysts predict that Northstar Realty Europe Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northstar Realty Europe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Northstar Realty Europe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Northstar Realty Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

About Northstar Realty Europe

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a European focused commercial real estate company with primary office properties in cities within Germany, the United Kingdom and France. Its objective is to provide its stockholders with stable and recurring cash flow supplemented by capital growth over time.

