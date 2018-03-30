HBK Investments L P Takes $214,000 Position in Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth about $802,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth about $5,415,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3,544.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 404,143 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 393,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,142 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZUMZ shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Jefferies Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Zumiez and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zumiez and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $23.90 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.89, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Zumiez had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $308.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, including its subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear and other lifestyles. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

