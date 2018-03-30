HCP (HCP) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about HCP (NYSE:HCP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HCP earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1223597371985 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of HCP stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.23. 5,051,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,905.17, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. HCP has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.54 million. HCP had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that HCP will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo dropped their price objective on shares of HCP from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price objective on shares of HCP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on shares of HCP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price objective on shares of HCP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In related news, insider Kendall K. Young acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $306,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,599.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The Company’s segments include senior housing triple-net (SH NNN), senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), life science and medical office. Its senior housing facilities include independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities.

