HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Downgraded by TheStreet

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HDS. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on HD Supply from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.01 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

NASDAQ:HDS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $6,951.81, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. HD Supply has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $42.25.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 849.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America. The Company’s segments include Facilities Maintenance, Construction & Industrial-White Cap, and Corporate. As of January 29, 2017, the Company operated through approximately 500 locations across 48 states in the United States and six Canadian provinces.

