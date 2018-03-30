Head to Head Analysis: Burlington (BURL) & Its Rivals

Burlington (NYSE: BURL) is one of 191 publicly-traded companies in the “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Burlington to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Burlington and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burlington 0 0 16 0 3.00 Burlington Competitors 2118 11452 15230 593 2.49

Burlington presently has a consensus price target of $130.20, suggesting a potential downside of 2.22%. As a group, “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies have a potential upside of 6.64%. Given Burlington’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Burlington has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.6% of shares of all “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Burlington shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Burlington and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Burlington $6.11 billion $384.85 million 24.17 Burlington Competitors $8.91 billion $395.30 million -642.64

Burlington’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Burlington. Burlington is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Burlington has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burlington’s peers have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Burlington and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burlington 6.31% -754.89% 11.19% Burlington Competitors -0.26% -207.83% 3.81%

Summary

Burlington peers beat Burlington on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Burlington Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home décor and gifts, and coats. It operates 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Burlington Stores, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey.

