Head to Head Analysis: Kirin (KNBWY) & PepsiCo (PEP)

Kirin (OTCMKTS: KNBWY) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kirin and PepsiCo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirin $16.62 billion 1.47 $2.16 billion $1.54 17.41 PepsiCo $63.53 billion 2.44 $4.86 billion $5.23 20.87

PepsiCo has higher revenue and earnings than Kirin. Kirin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PepsiCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PepsiCo pays an annual dividend of $3.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Kirin does not pay a dividend. PepsiCo pays out 61.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kirin and PepsiCo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirin 0 0 0 0 N/A PepsiCo 0 8 5 0 2.38

PepsiCo has a consensus target price of $122.23, indicating a potential upside of 11.98%. Given PepsiCo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PepsiCo is more favorable than Kirin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Kirin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of PepsiCo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of PepsiCo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Kirin has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PepsiCo has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kirin and PepsiCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirin 8.10% 15.21% 6.97% PepsiCo 7.65% 61.14% 9.71%

Summary

PepsiCo beats Kirin on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Japan Integrated Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Other Overseas Integrated Beverages, and Pharmaceuticals and Bio-chemicals. Its products include beer, fruit juices, wine, whiskey, spirits, dairy products, soft drinks, and other products. The company also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, biosimilars, diagnostics, and other products. The company was formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, Limited and changed its name to Kirin Holdings Company, Limited in July 2007. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc. is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA). The FLNA segment includes its branded food and snack businesses in the United States and Canada. The QFNA segment includes its cereal, rice, pasta and other branded food businesses in the United States and Canada. The NAB segment includes its beverage businesses in the United States and Canada. The Latin America segment includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Latin America. The ESSA segment includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa. The AMENA segment includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

