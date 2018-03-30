Resolute Forest Products (RFP) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) is one of 22 public companies in the “PAPER” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Resolute Forest Products to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resolute Forest Products’ peers have a beta of 0.79, suggesting that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Resolute Forest Products and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resolute Forest Products 1 3 0 0 1.75 Resolute Forest Products Competitors 129 475 536 32 2.40

Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus target price of $9.08, indicating a potential upside of 9.44%. As a group, “PAPER” companies have a potential upside of 8.72%. Given Resolute Forest Products’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Resolute Forest Products is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Resolute Forest Products and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Resolute Forest Products $3.51 billion -$84.00 million N/A Resolute Forest Products Competitors $5.69 billion $1.15 billion 13.81

Resolute Forest Products’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Resolute Forest Products.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Resolute Forest Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “PAPER” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Resolute Forest Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of shares of all “PAPER” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Resolute Forest Products and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resolute Forest Products -2.39% 0.74% 0.28% Resolute Forest Products Competitors 18.25% 10.77% 3.69%

Summary

Resolute Forest Products peers beat Resolute Forest Products on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc. operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products. The Tissue segment provides tissue products, such as recycled and virgin paper products for the away-from-home and at-home markets; and sells roll products. The Wood Products segment produces construction-grade and spruce-pine-fir lumber products, bed frame components, finger joints, and furring strips, as well as I-joists. The Newsprint segment offers newsprint and sells to newspaper publishers worldwide, as well as to commercial printers in North America for a range of uses comprising inserts and flyers. The Specialty Papers segment offers various specialty papers, including uncoated mechanical papers, such as supercalendered and white papers, as well as coated mechanical papers and uncoated freesheet papers. Its specialty papers are used in books, retail inserts, direct mail, coupons, magazines, catalogs, bags, and other commercial printing applications. This segment sells specialty papers to commercial printers, direct mailers, publishers, catalogers, and retailers. The company also produces electricity at seven cogeneration facilities and seven hydroelectric dams. Resolute Forest Products Inc. is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.