Head to Head Analysis: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI) & W. R. Grace and (GRA)

W. R. Grace and (NYSE: GRA) and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get W. R. Grace and alerts:

86.4% of W. R. Grace and shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of W. R. Grace and shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares W. R. Grace and and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Grace and $1.72 billion 2.41 $11.20 million $0.16 382.69 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical $11.72 billion 0.57 $898.25 million $8.13 7.55

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has higher revenue and earnings than W. R. Grace and. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. R. Grace and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

W. R. Grace and pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical pays an annual dividend of $3.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. W. R. Grace and pays out 600.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for W. R. Grace and and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Grace and 0 3 8 0 2.73 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical 0 2 1 0 2.33

W. R. Grace and currently has a consensus target price of $80.80, indicating a potential upside of 31.96%. Given W. R. Grace and’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe W. R. Grace and is more favorable than Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical.

Profitability

This table compares W. R. Grace and and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Grace and 0.65% 63.39% 7.87% Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical 6.51% 22.93% 16.55%

Risk and Volatility

W. R. Grace and has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

W. R. Grace and beats Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

W. R. Grace and Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene. This segment also provides hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products; polyolefin catalysts and catalyst supports for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene thermoplastic resins; and chemical catalysts used in various industrial, environmental, and consumer applications, as well as gas-phase polypropylene process technology to manufacture polypropylene products. The Grace Materials Technologies segment offers silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials for use in coatings, consumer, industrial, and pharmaceutical applications. W. R. Grace & Co. was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (Shanghai Petrochemical) is a petrochemical company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in processing crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. The Company operates in five operating segments. The synthetic fibres segment produces polyester and acrylic fibers, which are used in the textile and apparel industries. The resins and plastics segment produces polyester chips, polyethylene resins and films, polypropylene resins and polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) granules. The intermediate petrochemicals segment produces p-xylene, benzene and ethylene oxide. The petroleum products segment is equipped with crude oil distillation facilities used to produce vacuum and atmospheric gas oils used as feedstock of the Company’s downstream processing facilities. The trading of petrochemical products segment is engaged in importing and exporting of petrochemical products.

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.