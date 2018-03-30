Head to Head Comparison: Centrica (CPYYY) versus ONEOK (OKE)

Centrica (OTCMKTS: CPYYY) and ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. ONEOK pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. ONEOK has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Centrica and ONEOK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrica N/A N/A N/A ONEOK 3.19% 10.46% 3.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Centrica and ONEOK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrica 1 3 2 0 2.17 ONEOK 0 6 8 0 2.57

ONEOK has a consensus target price of $60.08, suggesting a potential upside of 5.56%. Given ONEOK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ONEOK is more favorable than Centrica.

Volatility & Risk

Centrica has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONEOK has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Centrica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of ONEOK shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of ONEOK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centrica and ONEOK’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrica $36.11 billion 0.32 $429.04 million N/A N/A ONEOK $12.17 billion 1.92 $387.84 million N/A N/A

Centrica has higher revenue and earnings than ONEOK.

Summary

ONEOK beats Centrica on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc is an energy and services company. The Company’s segments include Energy Supply & Services-UK & Ireland, Energy Supply & Services-North America, Connected Home, Distributed Energy & Power, Energy Marketing & Trading, Exploration & Production, Central Power Generation and Centrica Storage. The Energy Supply & Services-UK & Ireland segment includes UK Home, UK Business and Ireland. The Energy Supply & Services-North America segment includes NA Home and NA Business. The Company is engaged in the supply of gas and electricity to residential customers in the United Kingdom, and the installation, repair and maintenance of domestic central heating, plumbing and drains, gas appliances and kitchen appliances, including the provision of fixed-fee maintenance/breakdown service and insurance contracts in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in the supply of gas and electricity and provision of energy-related services to business customers in the United Kingdom.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc. is an energy midstream service provider in the United States. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, and is engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas. THe Company’s operations include a 38,000-mile integrated network of NGL and natural gas pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities in the Mid-Continent, Williston, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company operates through three business segments. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment provides midstream services to contracted producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma. The Natural Gas Liquids segment owns and operates facilities that gather, fractionate, treat and distribute NGLs and store NGL products primarily in the Mid-Continental, Permian Basin and the Rocky Mountain regions. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment provides transportation and storage services to end users.

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.