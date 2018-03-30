Head to Head Comparison: Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) versus Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL) and Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

This table compares Delek Logistics Partners and Plains All American Pipeline’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Logistics Partners $538.08 million 1.31 $69.40 million $2.09 13.56 Plains All American Pipeline $26.22 billion 0.61 $856.00 million $0.97 22.71

Plains All American Pipeline has higher revenue and earnings than Delek Logistics Partners. Delek Logistics Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plains All American Pipeline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Delek Logistics Partners has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plains All American Pipeline has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Delek Logistics Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Plains All American Pipeline pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Delek Logistics Partners pays out 138.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plains All American Pipeline pays out 123.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Delek Logistics Partners has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Delek Logistics Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Delek Logistics Partners and Plains All American Pipeline, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek Logistics Partners 1 2 0 0 1.67 Plains All American Pipeline 0 10 11 0 2.52

Delek Logistics Partners presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.64%. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.53%. Given Plains All American Pipeline’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plains All American Pipeline is more favorable than Delek Logistics Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Plains All American Pipeline shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Plains All American Pipeline shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Delek Logistics Partners and Plains All American Pipeline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Logistics Partners 12.90% -292.19% 16.38% Plains All American Pipeline 3.26% 10.01% 3.52%

Summary

Plains All American Pipeline beats Delek Logistics Partners on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products. The Company’s business primarily consists of certain crude oil, intermediate and refined products pipelines and transportation, storage, wholesale marketing, terminaling and offloading assets, which were previously owned, operated or held by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (Delek), and assets acquired from unrelated third parties. The Company operates through two segments: Pipelines and Transportation segment, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment. The Company engaged in the gathering, transporting and storing crude oil; storing intermediate products and feed stocks, and marketing, distributing, transporting, offloading and storing refined products. The Company also provides crude oil, intermediate and refined products transportation services for terminaling, and marketing services to third parties primarily in Texas, Tennessee and Arkansas.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and leased 18,700 miles of active crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 32 million barrels of active and above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 60 transport and storage barges; and 30 transport tugs. The Facilities segment provides storage, terminalling, and throughput services for crude oil, NGL, and natural gas; and NGL fractionation and isomerization, and natural gas and condensate processing services. This segment owned and operated approximately 77 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity; 34 million barrels of NGL storage capacity; 67 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage working capacity; 25 billion cubic feet of base gas; 9 natural gas processing plants; 1 condensate processing facility; 8 fractionation plants; 34 crude oil and NGL rail terminals; 5 marine facilities; and 1,000 miles of active pipelines. The Supply and Logistics segment purchases crude oil at the wellhead, pipeline, terminal, and rail facilities; stores inventory, and NGL and natural gas; purchases NGL; resells or exchanges crude oil and NGL; and transports crude oil and NGL on trucks, barges, railcars, pipelines, and vessels. This segment owned 14 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 4 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 730 trucks and 900 trailers; and 10,100 crude oil and NGL railcars. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Plains GP Holdings, L.P

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.