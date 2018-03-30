Head-To-Head Comparison: DISH Network (DISH) vs. Salem Media Group (SALM)

DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) and Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DISH Network and Salem Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DISH Network $14.39 billion 1.23 $2.10 billion $2.54 14.92 Salem Media Group $263.74 million 0.36 $24.64 million $0.22 16.36

DISH Network has higher revenue and earnings than Salem Media Group. DISH Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salem Media Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DISH Network and Salem Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DISH Network 14.59% 22.56% 4.35% Salem Media Group 9.34% 2.54% 0.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DISH Network and Salem Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DISH Network 1 8 8 0 2.41 Salem Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

DISH Network presently has a consensus price target of $63.53, indicating a potential upside of 67.67%. Given DISH Network’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DISH Network is more favorable than Salem Media Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of DISH Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Salem Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of DISH Network shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Salem Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

DISH Network has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salem Media Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Salem Media Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. DISH Network does not pay a dividend. Salem Media Group pays out 118.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

DISH Network beats Salem Media Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations. The Sling branded pay-TV services consist of live, linear streaming over-the-top Internet-based domestic, international and Latino video programing services. The Company markets broadband services under the dishNET brand. The Company makes investments in the research and development, wireless testing and wireless network infrastructure.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly Salem Communications Corporation, is a multi-media company specializing in Christian and Conservative content, with media properties consisting of radio broadcasting, digital media, and book, magazine and newsletter publishing. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Company’s broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. The Company’s radio stations carry national and local programming content, as well as national and local advertisers. The Company’s Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed for audiences interested in Christian and family-themed content and conservative news. The Company’s publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. The Company owns and operates approximately 116 radio stations in over 40 markets.

